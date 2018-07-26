(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks faced a muted start to Friday trading, still set for the strongest week since early June, amid signs of policy easing in China and speculation surrounding whether the Bank of Japan is gearing up for a change to policy. The dollar climbed and Treasury yields inched toward 3 percent.

Futures signaled a mixed open for Japanese equities, with Nomura Holdings Inc. in focus after a plunge in profit sent its U.S. traded shares down more than 6 percent. Australian stocks pointed to gains, while those in Hong Kong were poised to drop. Intensifying speculation about what the BOJ will decide at next week’s meeting saw 10-year yields triple this week to touch 0.1 percent on Thursday. Facebook tumbled 19 percent overnight, driving the Nasdaq down.

Central bank policy is back at the forefront of market discussions. With China’s central bank telling some banks this week that a specific capital requirement will be eased to support lending, that adds to a number of recent efforts to loosen policy. The euro slipped as the European Central Bank held interest rates, said it will stick to its plan to end bond purchases and pledged to keep interest rates unchanged “at least through the summer of 2019.” In Japan, reports suggest officials are debating ways to reduce the side effects of their yield-curve control policy.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude ticked higher after an attack on Saudi tankers stoked supply concerns. The Turkish lira took another beating after Trump threatened sanctions if the nation doesn’t release an American pastor.

Here are some key events still to come during the remainder of this week:

Earnings season continues with Twitter on Friday.

U.S. gross domestic product probably increased by about 4.2 percent at an annualized rate in the second quarter, the most since 2014, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were up 0.1 percent in Chicago.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 Index dropped 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 111.24 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.8246 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 percent, the largest advance in two weeks.

The euro bought $1.1641.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 2.98 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.5 percent to $69.61 a barrel.

Gold was flat at $1,222.51 an ounce.

