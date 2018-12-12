(Bloomberg) -- Asia headed for a muted start to equity trading Thursday after a positive turn in U.S.-China trade talks spurred a strong day of gains for global stocks. The British pound held its gains after Prime Minister Theresa May survived an attempt to oust her.

Futures pointed to a marginally weaker start for stocks in Japan and Australia, with China and Hong Kong indicating a stronger open. The S&P 500 Index rose, extending earlier rallies in Europe and Asia, though the gains pared in afternoon trading. The dollar declined with Treasuries as data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation picked up as expected in November.

While trade tensions appeared to ease earlier this week, Trump administration officials on Wednesday signaled that Beijing will have to do more to end the tariff war. Both Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass called on China to agree on timelines, deadlines and enforceable actions to balance trade and open their markets to foreign companies. For its part, China is considering plans to delay some targets in its strategy to dominate high-end technologies, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the U.K., May won a vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party, with Tory members of Parliament backing her by 200 to 117 in the secret ballot. Despite that settling doubts over her immediate future, it is likely to be only a temporary reprieve for the embattled premier who is facing hardened opposition in Parliament to the Brexit agreement she negotiated with the European Union, and her attempts to get better terms have so far fallen flat.

Elsewhere, oil slipped as a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles renewed fears a global glut.

Terminal subscribers can read our Markets Live blog.

Coming Up

The European Central Bank is set to end asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slip 0.2 percent in Singapore.

FTSE China A50 Index futures gained 0.4 percent.

Hang Seng futures were up 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.5 percent.

Currencies

The yen traded at 113.27 per dollar.

The offshore yuan added 0.5 percent to 6.8702 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.4 percent.

The euro increased 0.4 percent to $1.1363.

The British pound jumped 0.9 percent to $1.2597.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 2.91 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9 percent to $51.18 a barrel.

Gold advanced 0.2 percent to $1,245.25 an ounce.

--With assistance from Luke Kawa, Sydney Maki and Austin Weinstein.

To contact the reporters on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net;Sarah Ponczek in New York at sponczek2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.