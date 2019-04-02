(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks were set for a mixed start after U.S. equities struggled for traction and Treasuries resumed an advance. The pound fluctuated after Theresa May announced a proposal to break the logjam over Brexit.

Equity futures signaled modest gains for the start of Wednesday trading in Japan and Australia, while Hong Kong pointed to a flat open. After being lower most of the session, the S&P 500 Index finished little changed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped after touching 2.5 percent at the start of the week. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He leads a delegation of trade negotiators to Washington on Wednesday. The dollar nudged higher.

Global equities have struggled to push higher after beginning the week strong, building on the best quarter since 2010 after encouraging Chinese manufacturing data. Despite looser monetary policy settings that may help cushion the slowdown in global growth investors remain concerned about the lingering trade tussle between the U.S. and China and Britain’s tricky exit from the European Union.

“We’re still in a state of flux and I think investors are just looking for any positive sign to sustain the rally or at least put a floor underneath where we are in the marketplace,” said Tom Stringfellow, president at Frost Investment Advisors, which has $3.68 billion in assets under management.

In the U.K., May’s plan is to get a cross-party approach on the future relationship with the EU, secure Labour support for her divorce deal and thereby lock in the date of May 22 to leave the bloc.

Elsewhere, oil traded near a four-month high in New York as a further retreat in OPEC’s production signaled that global markets are tightening. Bitcoin jumped as much as 23 percent to its highest level since late November, according to Bloomberg composite pricing.

Here are some key events coming up:

India’s central bank will set policy on Thursday.

The monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday is projected to show nonfarm payrolls up 175,000 in March, similar to the 186,000 average over the prior three months, after recent readings whipsawed analysts.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1 percent in Singapore.

Hang Seng Index futures were little changed.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 Index end Tuesday little changed.

Currencies

The yen was at 111.34 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.7260 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 percent Tuesday.

The euro traded at $1.1203.

The British pound was steady at $1.3133.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.47 percent.

Australia’s 10-year yield held at 1.81 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6 percent to $62.58 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,292.40 an ounce.

