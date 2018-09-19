(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for a muted start after a strong recent rally as U.S. equities nudged higher and Treasury yields ticked up toward the highest level this year. The dollar slipped.

With little in the way of new leads for equity traders to latch on to, futures pointed to a flat start in China and Australia. Small gains were seen in Japan, where stocks climbed to a three-month high and Hong Kong futures also edged up. The yield on 10-year Treasuries continued this week’s march above the much-watched 3 percent mark and on Wednesday reached as high as 3.09 percent, a level unseen since May. Oil climbed above $71 a barrel.

As investor concern around a full-blown global trade war eases and U.S. stocks flirt with all-time highs, bond yields around the world are rising on signs wage growth is picking up. Geopolitical worries remain and the dollar fell against most major currencies after a report said the U.S. and Canada are unlikely to reach a deal on Nafta in Washington this week.

Elsewhere, oil jumped after U.S. refiners and exporters eroded domestic stockpiles, sending them to a fresh three-year low. In the U.K., gilts sank as inflation unexpectedly accelerated in August.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

European PMIs are due on Thursday; U.S. PMIs out Friday

August data on U.S. existing-home sales on Thursday will show whether purchases declined for a fifth-straight month, which would be the longest streak since 2013-14.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet in Algiers this weekend.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s added 0.2 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.6 percent.

FTSE China A50 Index futures were little changed.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures began trading little changed in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 1.1 percent Wednesday.

Currencies

The yen was at 112.27 per dollar.

The offshore yuan slid 0.2 percent to 6.8627 per dollar, retracing most of Wednesday’s gain.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent Wednesday.

The euro bought $1.1673.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 3.06 percent, up about 10 basis points since this time last week.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 0.8 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8 percent to $71.12 a barrel Wednesday.

Gold was steady at $1,203.95 an ounce.

