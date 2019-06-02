(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for Next China, a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next.

Asian stocks were poised to start the week on the back foot in the wake of trade-war jitters from U.S. moves against Mexico and India to China’s retaliation against American measures. The yen held near a six-month high.

U.S. futures retreated and contracts signaled modest declines for equities in Japan and Australia. The S&P 500 sank 1.3% on Friday and the yield on 10-year Treasuries slumped below 2.13% after the Trump administration threatened Mexico with tariffs over immigration concerns. China implemented tariff hikes Saturday and announced it will take action against “unreliable” foreign companies, with a list of violators pending. Crude oil continues to slide amid global demand worries, trading near $52 a barrel.

May marked a brutal month for just about every asset class except bonds, with money managers seeking out the relative safety of Treasuries. As June began, China said it really doesn’t want a trade war but won’t shy away from one. Also, China is investigating FedEx because the company failed to deliver items to the correct addresses, possibly a reaction to reports that packages destined for Huawei were redirected to the U.S.

India became the latest country to be targeted by the Trump administration Friday evening, eliminating the country’s eligibility to export a number of products to the U.S. duty-free.Traders have gotten so gloomy on the growth outlook that they’re betting the Federal Reserve will cut its target rate by a half-percentage point by year-end. Meantime, Morgan Stanley forecast a global recession is brewing and could begin in as soon as nine months if Trump pushes to impose 25% tariffs on additional $300 billion of Chinese imports and China retaliates.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI is released Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May in London Monday.

Tuesday sees the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting, with many expecting an interest-rate cut.

China President Xi Jinping begins a two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday.

Theresa May steps down on Friday as leader of the Conservative Party.

Friday’s U.S. jobs report is projected to show payrolls rose by 190,000 in May, unemployment held at 3.6%, a 49-year low, and average hourly earnings growth sustained a 3.2% pace.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% in Singapore late Friday.

Hang Seng futures were flat.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6%. On Friday, the S&P 500 Index sank 1.3%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.22 per dollar, after appreciating 0.9% last week.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.9412 per dollar.

The euro was flat at $1.1172.

The Aussie dipped 0.1% to 69.29 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased more than eight basis points Friday to 2.1246%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2% to $52.43 a barrel.

Gold gained 0.2% to $1,307.91 an ounce.

