(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for small declines after a mixed U.S. equities session with the Federal Reserve doing little to alter expectations for two more rate hikes this year amid U.S.-China trade tensions. The dollar climbed with Treasury yields.

Futures signaled losses for shares in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. Trade concerns weighed on the S&P 500, overshadowing positive Apple Inc. earnings. Ten-year Treasury yields touched 3 percent for the first time since June as the Fed unanimously decided to leave rates unchanged while making it clear borrowing costs are headed higher. The offshore yuan extended losses.

Higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods look increasingly likely. President Trump asked the U.S. Trade Representative to consider increasing proposed levies on $200 billion in imports to 25 percent from 10 percent, which could be implemented as soon as next month. The move comes just as Washington and Beijing are exploring ways to get back to the negotiating table.

Central banks remain in focus this week. Later Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, with Bloomberg Economics projecting an 8-1 vote.

Elsewhere, oil slipped to a two-week low after a surprise gain in U.S. crude inventories exacerbated supply concerns. Turkey’s lira hit a record low as the U.S. imposed sanctions on its NATO ally over the imprisonment of an American pastor.

Terminal users can follow our Markets Live blog here.

Here are some events to watch out for during the remainder of this week:

Earnings season continues with Berkshire Hathaway, Barclays, Toyota and BMW among companies reporting results.

The U.S. jobs report is on Friday, and is predicted to show a healthy labor market, with 190,000 new jobs.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 percent Wednesday.

Currencies

The yen held at 111.72 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.82.43 after falling 0.3 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent.

The euro bought $1.1661.

The British pound was at $1.3125 prior to the BOE decision.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 3 percent, the highest in 10 weeks.

Japan’s 10-year yield reached 0.12 percent on Wednesday.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 1.3 percent Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6 percent to $67.66 a barrel.

Copper tumbled 2 percent to $6,172 a ton.

Gold was flat at $1,215.89 an ounce.

--With assistance from Sarah Ponczek and Olivia Schaber.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.