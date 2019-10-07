(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look likely to trade mixed after a weak U.S. session as investors mulled the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. Treasuries slipped and the dollar gained.

Futures in Japan pointed higher and were little changed in South Korea. Investor focus will be on Chinese markets, which reopen after a weeklong holiday, as well as those in Hong Kong after escalating violence in the city. The S&P 500 Index ended the day lower after bouncing between small gains and losses in light volume. After the close of New York markets, the U.S. placed eight Chinese technology companies on a blacklist because of alleged human-rights violations, a move that may add to tensions between the countries.

In the wake of a slew of weak data and with protectionism portrayed as the main impediment to global growth, investors will concentrate on trade this week as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and an entourage of officials head to Washington to resume talks with their U.S. counterparts. As economic indicators flash warnings, traders will search for new clues on the monetary policy path when minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting are released.

Elsewhere, the pound dipped as European leaders cast doubt on reaching a Brexit agreement in time for the U.K.’s Oct. 31 deadline. The lira slumped the most since August after President Donald Trump threatened to “destroy” Turkey’s economy if it acts in excess in a military operation targeting Kurdish forces in Syria.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington for trade talks with his U.S. counterparts.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday on the final day of NABE’s annual conference in Denver; on the following day, minutes are released on the last policy meeting of the Fed’s rate-setting committee.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly will meet at an unofficial summit.

The U.S. releases a key measure of inflation on Thursday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2% in Chicago.

Australia’s S&P 200 Index contracts rose 0.4%.

The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.5% at the close of trade in New York.

Currencies

The traded at 107.25 per dollar after slipping 0.3%.

The offshore yuan was at 7.1343 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The pound traded at $1.2294 after sliding 0.3%.

The euro was little changed at $1.0971.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.56%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $52.80 a barrel.

Gold traded at $1,493.36 an ounce after falling 0.7%.

--With assistance from Brendan Walsh and Vildana Hajric.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Andreea Papuc, Cormac Mullen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.