(Bloomberg) -- Asian futures point to a muted start to trading Tuesday after U.S. stocks slipped on growing concern about the outlook for global trade and domestic politics. Oil rallied toward a four-year high.

Futures in Australia edged lower, while Japan’s and China’s markets will resume trading today after holidays. Hong Kong and South Korea are shut Tuesday. Industrial shares led the S&P 500 Index lower after China warned it won’t meet with American officials unless they stop threatening to expand tariffs, while reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will leave his post also weighed on stocks. The dollar advanced alongside Treasury yields.

An uptick in political tensions and the escalation in the cross-Pacific trade dispute are testing global equities, which have posted two strong weeks of gains in part due to optimism that economies can weather any potential tariffs. Coming up this week is the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that will likely see interest rates increased for the third time this year, with markets increasingly pricing for another one in December.

Elsewhere, European sovereign bond yields jumped as Central Bank President Mario Draghi predicted a pickup in underlying inflation. Brent crude climbed above $80 a barrel as OPEC and its allies signaled less urgency to boost output despite U.S. pressure. The pound strengthened on increasing talk of a second U.K. referendum on the final Brexit deal.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with President Donald Trump in New York to discuss trade.

The Fed decision on Wednesday will be followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

Thursday sees durable goods, GDP data and jobless claims for the U.S.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1 percent.

FTSE China A50 futures lost 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4 percent as of the close of trading in New York.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was steady at 112.78 per dollar after sliding 0.2 percent.

The offshore yuan held at 6.8685 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 percent Monday.

The euro was little changed at $1.1750.

The British pound added 0.3 percent to $1.3113.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased two basis points to 3.08 percent, hitting the highest since May.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 0.5 percent to the highest in six weeks.

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed about 2 percent to $72.08 a barrel

Gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,198.85 an ounce.

