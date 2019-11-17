(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks looked poised for a mixed start to the week as investors continued to wait for trade progress and Hong Kong braced for more disruption. Currencies were steady early Monday.

Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan and Hong Kong, and were little changed in Australia. The S&P 500 Index on Friday reached another record in a sixth week of gains, the longest streak in two years, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said negotiations between the U.S. and China were nearing the final stages. A mixed bag of retail sales figures and weak factory numbers in the U.S. weighed on the dollar.

Meantime, Hong Kong remains a focus as violent clashes between police and protesters showed no signs of abating. The pound gained in early Asian trading after Conservative candidates pledged to vote for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal if elected.

Investors spent last week weighing the likelihood of a phase-one trade deal amid indication both sides were inching closer to some sort of an agreement. President Donald Trump’s administration signaled talks are entering the final stages when the most contentious and complex issues are debated, with no guarantee that another breakdown will be averted. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, speaking Friday on Fox Business Network, confirmed a high-level call, adding that there’ll be a deal “in all likelihood.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia set a valuation target for Aramco’s initial public offering well below Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s goal of $2 trillion and pared back the size of the sale.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures added 0.4%.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.8% Friday.

Currencies

The yen was trading at 108.81 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 7.0103 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2% Friday.

The euro was at $1.1050.

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2925.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 1.83%.

Australian bond futures were flat.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% at $57.72 a barrel Friday.

Gold fell 0.2% to $1,468.21 an ounce.

