(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks are set for a muted open after technology shares weighed on U.S. markets, offsetting optimism over solid corporate earnings and economic reports. Treasuries climbed.

Futures were little changed in Australia and Hong Kong. Trading resumes in Japan and China after holidays. The S&P 500 notched a small gain while the Nasdaq 100 ended in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record. Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson retreated on news the U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 shots, joining an effort to increase global supplies.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index returned to its highest level since 2011 as growth bets boost demand, while poor weather and transportation bottlenecks threaten supply. Oil traded above $65 a barrel. The dollar was little changed.

The U.S. Treasury kept its quarterly auction of long-term debt, planned for next week, at $126 billion to help fund the government’s stimulus spending. It’s the first time in over a year that this refunding total hasn’t risen, suggesting that financing needs may have peaked. Government bonds rallied over the session, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping to 1.57%.

As the world’s largest economy rebounds, an intense debate has emerged over whether inflation could get out of control. The five-year breakeven rate -- a proxy for inflation expectations -- has jumped to the highest since 2008, buoyed in part by commodity prices. Despite massive government spending and central bank stimulus, several Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday that price pressures can be contained.

“I do think we are set up for a more difficult summer,” Andrew Sheets, Morgan Stanley chief cross asset strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “The higher inflation numbers are going to come through -- they might be temporary but we are definitely going to get them -- and we are at much higher levels” in the stock market, he said.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of England rate decision Thursday

The April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.20 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4876 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.2005

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $65.63 a barrel

Gold was at $1,786.85 an ounce

