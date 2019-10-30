(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to gain after U.S. equities rose to a fresh record high following the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates and indicate it is unlikely to move in either direction any time soon. Treasuries gained.

Equity futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 turned higher when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said rate hikes won’t occur as long as inflation remains persistently cool. That fueled a rally in Treasuries and sent the dollar lower. The offshore yuan climbed. After the close of trading, Apple and Facebook advanced after posting results. The yen was steady ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision.

Fed officials reduced interest rates by a quarter-percentage point for the third time this year and signaled a pause in further cuts unless the economic outlook changes materially. Up in the air remains the next step in the trade war after Chile canceled next month’s APEC meeting where the U.S. and China intended to sign a partial trade pact. Earnings continue to roll on, while data on U.S. GDP and private hiring topped estimates.

“It’s been a good day and a good year for markets from the equities side, but the question is: what’s the economy going to?” Shawn Matthews, founder and CIO at Hondius Capital, said to Bloomberg TV. “There’s been a disconnect for a while been financial assets and the economy.”

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings include: Mitsubishi Heavy on Thursday; Exxon Mobil and Macquarie Group on Friday.

The Fed’s preferred inflation metric, the core PCE deflator, is due Thursday.

The Bank of Japan sets policy on Thursday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference.

Friday brings the monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.4%.

Hang Seng futures earlier added 0.2%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.89 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0467 per dollar after climbing 0.3%.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The euro bought $1.1150.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries lost seven basis points to 1.77%.

The two-year yield slipped four basis points to 1.60%.

Commodities

Gold increased 0.5% to $1,495.74 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.2% to $54.90 a barrel.

