(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks were set to slip after after President Donald Trump’s threat to escalate the trade war with China roiled technology shares. The dollar held gains and Treasuries dropped as a rise in wages bolstered the prospects for further rate hikes.

Futures indicate losses for equities in Japan, China and Hong Kong. The Nasdaq 100 Index capped its worst week since March as Apple Inc. slumped on its warning that the Trump administration’s musing over levying virtually everything imported from China would hit a broad range of its products. The 10-year Treasury yield surged Friday on the jobs report, while the dollar rallied against its major peers and the offshore Chinese yuan fell.

Worries from the trade ructions to emerging market turmoil has weighed on equities, with even U.S. stocks joining in with declines. Trump’s signal that he’s ready to target a sum of goods equal to virtually all imports from China came as data showed a healthy American labor market with signs of wage inflation that could clear the way for two more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.

Elsewhere, traders monitored the election in Sweden. The country may face weeks or even months of political gridlock after an inconclusive result left the biggest Scandinavian economy without a clear candidate to form a government.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Policy decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet.

Apple unveils its latest iPhones.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.3 percent in most recent trading in Singapore.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5 percent.

FTSE China A50 Index futures sank 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent Friday.

Currencies

The yen was at 111.03 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.8654 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1552.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.94 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $67.75.

Gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,196.93 an ounce Friday.

