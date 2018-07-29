(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to start the week on a soft note, tracking declines in U.S. shares late Friday amid concerns surrounding lofty expectations for earnings. The yen steadied ahead of a key week for the Bank of Japan.

Futures indicated small declines in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 closed lower Friday and Treasuries climbed as second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product narrowly missed estimates, despite growing at the fastest pace since 2014. The offshore yuan added to last week’s slump, driven in part by China’s moves to ease monetary conditions.

Central bank policy decisions and a slew of earnings reports are set to dominate moves in financial markets this week. Investors will focus on whether the Bank of Japan will fine tune its policy and look for any indications the Federal Reserve is shying away from two more interest-rate hikes before the end of this year.

Terminal users can follow our Markets Live blog here.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season continues with Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Barclays, Tesla, Toyota, BMW, and Rio Tinto among companies reporting results.

Central banks in the U.S., Japan, the U.K., Brazil and India all meet this week. The BOJ may tweak its yield-curve control policy and cut its CPI forecasts, while the BOE is expected to hike even amid Brexit gloom. The Fed is seen standing pat, as is the BCB. The RBI will probably raise its benchmark.

U.S. personal spending and income data for June -- coming Tuesday -- may be steady. Then it’s the jobs report on Friday, which is predicted to show a healthy labor market, with 193,000 new jobs, and an unemployment rate slipping back to 3.9 percent.

China’s PMIs probably edged down in July, analysts say, buffeted by a deleveraging agenda and a trade war.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.7 percent Friday.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1 percent to 110.94 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.8270 per dollar.

The euro was flat at $1.1659.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 2.95 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3 percent on Friday to $68.69 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,224.22 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.