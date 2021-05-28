(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks advanced, with the regional benchmark index heading for its best week in three months, as favorable U.S. economic data bolstered investors’ appetite for cyclical shares.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 1.1%, extending its gains for the week to more than 2%. A gauge of consumer discretionary companies provided the biggest boost for the regional benchmark, with Japanese automakers Toyota Motor and Honda Motor among top contributors.

Japan and Taiwan were among the day’s best performers. The bluechip Nikkei 225 Stock Average rallied as much as 2.3%, its biggest such advance in almost two weeks, while Malaysian stocks underperformed.

“This follows optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging in terms of returns performance,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia wrote in a note. “Optimism may linger in the reopening sectors, as the initial jobless claims data yesterday continue to fall to its pandemic lows.”

Futures on the S&P 500 rose in Asian hours, after the underlying gauge advanced in New York. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell for a fourth consecutive week as more Americans get vaccinated and businesses reopen to eager customers.

SECTORS TO WATCH

South Korean makers of vehicles and auto parts rally in Seoul after the government said it will extend the tax cut on passenger cars for another six months to the end of 2021

China firms on the EV supply chain surge following a U.S. senate vote to advance a package of clean energy credits that include incentives for electric vehicle purchases

MARKETS AT A GLANCE

MSCI Asia Pacific Index up 0.9%

Japan’s Topix index up 1.9%; Nikkei 225 up 2.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 0.5%; Hang Seng China Enterprises little changed; Shanghai Composite little changed; CSI 300 down 0.1%

Taiwan’s Taiex index up 1.4%

South Korea’s Kospi index up 0.8%; Kospi 200 up 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 1.1%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 little changed

S&P BSE Sensex Index up 0.4%

Singapore’s Straits Times Index up 0.7%; Malaysia’s KLCI down 0.6%; Philippine Stock Exchange Index up 0.4%; Jakarta Composite up 0.2%; Thailand’s SET up 0.4%; Vietnam’s VN Index up 0.4%

ADVANCERS

Guangzhou Tinci Materials, a manufacturer of fine chemicals, gained as much as the 10% limit after the company signed a supply agreement with Contemporary Amperex

Namyang Dairy surged by daily limit of 30% in Seoul after its deal to sell founding family members’ controlling stake to South Korean private equity fund Hahn & Co.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin, a wholesaler of processed food, rose as much as 5.6% after raising its dividend payout to 70 yen, a level it said it will maintain throughout the length of its mid-term plan

DECLINERS

CyberAgent, an operator of a blog media website, fell as much as 4.5% following an announcement that Avex will raise 5.2b yen from the sale of its shares to CyberAgent

