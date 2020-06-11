(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to slump after U.S. equities tumbled the most in 12 weeks, as worries over a jump in coronavirus cases added to concern the recent rally had gone too far. Treasuries surged with the dollar.

Futures in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia were all at least 2% lower. Earlier, the S&P 500 sank almost 6% and only one company in the index finished higher. Airlines, cruise and travel shares that soared in recent weeks bore the brunt of the selling. The KBW Bank Index of financial heavyweights slid 9%, and energy producers joined a rout in oil. The yen pushed higher and the euro retreated.

While much of the equity selling owed to the frantic pace of the recent rally, sentiment did sour as signs mounted that a possible second wave of the pandemic could be taking hold in some states. U.S. jobless claims remained high, underscoring the longer-term challenges caused by the pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. shouldn’t shut down the economy again even if there is another surge in coronavirus cases.

“Certainly there are going to be some second-wave concerns so it is right for the market to be worried about that,” Lori Heinel, State Street Global Advisors’ deputy global chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV. “We also had seen an incredible rally from the bottom so the idea that investors might be looking to take some profits here is certainly what’s driving the sell-off as well.”

As restrictions lift across the U.S., more than 2 million people have now been infected. The localized surges have raised concerns among experts even as the nation’s overall case count early this week rose just under 1%, the smallest increase since March.

Elsewhere, crude oil tumbled almost 9% amid Thursday’s large moves in global markets. European shares slumped.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 sank 5.9%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.9%.

Hang Seng futures lost 2.1%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index retreated 3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index surged 1.2%.

The yen was up 0.1% at 106.82 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 7.0784 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1298.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased six basis points to 0.67%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 8.7% to $36.17 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,727.78 an ounce.

