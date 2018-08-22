(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares advanced for a fourth day, led by a rebound in Japan, with technology stocks as the biggest contributors.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 percent as of 4:31 p.m. in Hong Kong to 164.04, set for its longest advance since July 27. Japan’s Topix added 0.8 percent on gains in automakers and technology shares. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed for a fourth day as Tencent Holdings Ltd. gained 2.5 percent. Gauges for Shanghai and Shenzhen retreated after a two-day rebound. Indonesia, Singapore, India, Malaysia were closed for holidays.

China and the U.S. are resuming trade talks this week, ending a hiatus after an earlier deal collapsed in May. Fresh rounds of tariffs on each other’s goods are set to take effect from Aug. 23, coinciding with the negotiations.

“Investors are waiting for the U.S. and China trade talks starting tonight,” Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities, said by phone. “We saw some bounce back triggered by good interim results, especially in Hong Kong and China, but investors are still quite cautious about the outlook. The concerns on trade and emerging markets’ currencies are still there.”

SUMMARY

Japan’s Topix index up 0.8%; Nikkei 225 up 0.6%

Hang Seng Index up 0.6%; Hang Seng China Enterprises up 1.1%; Shanghai Composite down 0.7%

Taiwan’s Taiex index up 0.1%

South Korea’s Kospi index up 0.1%; Kospi 200 up 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index down 0.3%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 up 0.5%

Philippine Stock Exchange index up 1.8%; Vietnam’s VN-Index up 0.3%, Thailand’s SET index up +0.5%

