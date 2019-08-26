(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to gain at the open Tuesday as the erratic trade narrative turned hopeful, lifting U.S. equities. The dollar strengthened while 10-year Treasury yields were little changed.

Futures were higher in Tokyo and Sydney, with muted gains in Hong Kong. U.S. shares recovered some ground following Friday’s swoon after President Donald Trump said prospects for a trade deal were better now than at any time since talks began last year. France’s Emmanuel Macron said things were moving forward between the U.S. and China. The S&P 500 Index closed near session highs in a broad-based rally, though volume was thin, almost 20% below average. The yen retreated.

Addressing reporters at the end of the Group of 7 meetings in France, Trump said the Chinese “want to make a deal very badly.” Earlier Monday Trump said the prospects for a deal with China are better now than at any time since negotiations began last year, even as a top state-media editor in Beijing questioned his version of events.

The dialing down of trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies will be greeted with relief by investors as a tumultuous month for global markets comes to an end. Still, sentiment remains cautious amid signs of a slowing global economy and as previous periods of trade calm have been quickly ended by surprise escalations.

“August may be coming to a close, but volatility does not appear to be going anywhere,” Erik Knutzen, chief investment officer, multi-asset class, at Neuberger Berman, said in a note Tuesday. “As the late cycle continues, markets will likely remain sensitive to the daily news flow, with many letting headlines drive short-term decisions.”

Elsewhere, oil gave up earlier gains as traders digested the latest news on tariffs. Gold erased gains amid the risk-on move.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 rose 1% in Singapore.

S&P/ASX 200 Index contracts were up 0.3%.

The S&P 500 Index increased 1.1%.

Currencies

The yen traded at 106.10 per dollar after weakening 0.7%.

The offshore yuan was steady at 7.1683 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.

The euro was at $1.1003, after falling 0.4%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 1.54%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.54%.

Commodities

Gold was at $1,527.30 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $53.80 a barrel, a two-week low.

