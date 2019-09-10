(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were poised to edge higher following a late rally in U.S. equities. The sell-off in Treasuries continued.

Futures gained in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 Index erased losses in the final moments of trading as investors continued the recent trend of selling growth shares and buying value. Chinese assets will be in focus after the country removed a foreign investment limit in its capital markets. Treasury yields built on recent moves higher, with the 10-year yield climbing to 1.73%. Oil fell after President Donald Trump fired one of his most hawkish advisers, though the move later dissipated.

With investors awaiting the European Central Bank’s policy decision on Thursday and the Federal Reserve’s next week, some are dialing back expectations for more aggressive central bank accommodation. The bond-sell off is intensifying, with Treasury yields extending gains after hitting a three-year low earlier this month.

The recent pullback in the bond rally “is a correction to an outsized move in yields during August, not a turn in the trend,” Kit Juckes, chief global FX strategist at Societe Generale SA, wrote in his daily note. “Last Friday’s U.S. labor market data show, clearly enough for me, that the U.S. economy is slowing slowly but steadily as the global trade slowdown infects it.”

Elsewhere, Apple suppliers in Asia will be in focus after the company unveiled its new iPhone lineup.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

OPEC’s monthly oil market report, which includes demand forecasts and production estimates, is due Wednesday.

The ECB policy meeting Thursday is widely expected to see a cut to interest rates and a review of all options, including QE. Policy makers will also publish forecasts for growth and inflation. ECB President Mario Draghi will hold a press conference.

U.S. data for August is due on producer prices Wednesday, and CPI Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was little changed.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6%.

Hang Seng futures earlier added 0.5%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.3%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.53 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 7.1100 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1%.

The euro bought $1.1044.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose nine basis points to 1.73%.

Commodities

Gold was steady at $1,485.64 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced less than 0.1% to $57.87 a barrel.

