(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities look set to remain under pressure Thursday after U.S. stocks fell to a 12-week low amid increased concern for global growth. Treasuries closed higher though pared gains as the session progressed.

Futures pointed to modest losses in Japan and Australia after the S&P 500 Index closed at the lowest since March 11. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped below 2.21% before rebounding to 2.26% -- still the lowest since September 2017. The yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries, often watched as an early signal of pending recession, slid to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points. The dollar rose for a third day versus major peers, including the yen. Gold climbed and oil retreated.

Investors are gauging warning signals in fixed-income markets with little expectation of a quick improvement in the global growth outlook or U.S.-China trade tensions. The possibility that Beijing may cut exports of rare-earth minerals used in the defense and energy sectors opened up another front in its dispute with the U.S., fueling the risk-off mood.

“After months of over-optimism, investors are finally realizing a quick fix isn’t likely on U.S.-China trade,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research for FTSE Russell. “In fact, an escalation in trade tensions increasingly seems more likely than a near-term resolution.”

Meanwhile, investors will get a closer look at the health of the American economy when first-quarter revised GDP lands on Thursday, followed by the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation Friday.

Here are some key events coming up:

China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data are due Thursday.

On Friday, data is due on the Fed’s preferred measure of price pressures; the gauge, which excludes food an energy, is forecast to be steady at an annual 1.6%.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% in Singapore.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were flat.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% in New York.

The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 1.1%, the lowest since February.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 109.58 per dollar after falling 0.2%.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.9335 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.2%, the highest in more than five months.

The euro traded at $1.1134.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis points to 2.26%, the lowest since September 2016.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.1% to $59.06 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,280.10 an ounce.

