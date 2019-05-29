11h ago
Asia Stocks Seen Lower; Treasuries Pare Gains: Markets Wrap
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities look set to remain under pressure Thursday after U.S. stocks fell to a 12-week low amid increased concern for global growth. Treasuries closed higher though pared gains as the session progressed.
Futures pointed to modest losses in Japan and Australia after the S&P 500 Index closed at the lowest since March 11. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped below 2.21% before rebounding to 2.26% -- still the lowest since September 2017. The yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries, often watched as an early signal of pending recession, slid to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points. The dollar rose for a third day versus major peers, including the yen. Gold climbed and oil retreated.
Investors are gauging warning signals in fixed-income markets with little expectation of a quick improvement in the global growth outlook or U.S.-China trade tensions. The possibility that Beijing may cut exports of rare-earth minerals used in the defense and energy sectors opened up another front in its dispute with the U.S., fueling the risk-off mood.
“After months of over-optimism, investors are finally realizing a quick fix isn’t likely on U.S.-China trade,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research for FTSE Russell. “In fact, an escalation in trade tensions increasingly seems more likely than a near-term resolution.”
Meanwhile, investors will get a closer look at the health of the American economy when first-quarter revised GDP lands on Thursday, followed by the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation Friday.
Here are some key events coming up:
- China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.
- U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data are due Thursday.
- On Friday, data is due on the Fed’s preferred measure of price pressures; the gauge, which excludes food an energy, is forecast to be steady at an annual 1.6%.
And these are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- Futures on the Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% in Singapore.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.5%.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were flat.
- The S&P 500 fell 0.7% in New York.
- The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 1.1%, the lowest since February.
Currencies
- The yen was steady at 109.58 per dollar after falling 0.2%.
- The offshore yuan was steady at 6.9335 per dollar.
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.2%, the highest in more than five months.
- The euro traded at $1.1134.
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis points to 2.26%, the lowest since September 2016.
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.1% to $59.06 a barrel.
- Gold was steady at $1,280.10 an ounce.
