(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares are poised for a muted open after U.S. equities retreated from a record high as investors assessed corporate earnings and economic data. Sovereign bonds climbed and the dollar extended its rally to a four-month high.

Futures were little changed in Japan and Australia and pointed lower in China. The S&P 500 Index closed lower after mixed reaction to results from AT&T Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and Boeing Co., while Facebook Inc. shares rose after hours following better-than-expected revenue. The euro sank to the lowest in almost two years after key gauges of confidence in the EU’s two largest economies deteriorated. The yen pared losses ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision.

The fresh record in U.S. stocks Tuesday appears to have triggered a pause and some soul-searching among investors. Although about 80 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting results so far have exceeded estimates, some are starting to question whether the rally has legs. Positive earnings surprises in Europe have done little to erase lingering concerns about the region’s economic outlook, while investors in Asia are questioning the likelihood of further stimulus in China. Still ahead is U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday.

“Overall, we’ve seen somewhat better-than-expected earnings coming in,” said Bill Merz, the head of fixed-income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “But we do see softness in economic data across the globe, and while there are some signs of potential bottoming outside the U.S., we do see enough signs of slowing growth.”

Elsewhere, oil retreated after a surprisingly big jump in American crude inventories suggested global supplies may be less constrained than previously thought. The loonie fell to the weakest since January after the Bank of Canada abandoned its bias toward raising rates.

Here are some notable events coming up this week:

The Bank of Japan, Bank of Russia, Sweden’s Riksbank and Bank of Indonesia set monetary policy.

Japan’s Shinzo Abe meets leaders of the European Union Thursday before flying to the U.S. for a summit with President Donald Trump.

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1 percent.

SPI 200 futures were little changed.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1 percent, the first retreat in two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.5 percent.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.1155, the weakest since June 2017.

The yen rose 0.1 percent to 112.10 per dollar, after an 0.3 percent overnight.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.5 percent to the lowest since March.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped five basis points to 2.52 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to -0.01 percent.

Commodities

West Texas crude fell 0.6 percent to $65.89 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,275.59 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cormac Mullen in Tokyo at cmullen9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Masaki Kondo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.