(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a tepid start after suffering their worst monthly performance in almost 14 years in September as markets were pummeled by the resolve of global central banks to keep raising interest rates until inflation is under control.

Equity futures suggest a mixed open in Australia and Japan while contracts in South Korea fell. Asian trading may be muted by a holiday in Sydney on Monday and the week-long closure of Chinese markets for Golden Week.

The week’s cautious start comes after US stocks posted their third straight quarter of losses for the first time since 2009. Risk assets have been in a tailspin since the Federal Reserve delivered a third jumbo hike last month and officials repeatedly warned of more pain to come.

UK markets added to the stress after the government unveiled sweeping tax cuts that threatened to exacerbate inflationary pressures, and the Bank of England attempted to manage the mayhem that ensued. While Prime Minister Liz Truss put the blame for the controversial decision to remove the highest rate of UK income tax on Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, the government intends to follow through with the plan despite the market chaos.

“Last week’s developments reinforced our expectation that we will see further tightening in financial conditions, but also illustrated the short-term two-way volatility, which will likely accompany it,” Citigroup Inc. Global Head of Currency Analysis Ebrahim Rahbari wrote in a note to clients. With the three main forces at play -- rising real rates, volatility and the US dollar -- “we therefore remain very bearish regarding the outlook for global risk assets,” he wrote.

Read More: UK Pension Strategy That Gilt Market Relied On Becomes Big Risk

Investors are now awaiting jobs data this week for further clues about the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory. Upcoming inflation and GDP readings will also provide details on whether price pressures are easing meaningfully. Rate decisions in Australia and New Zealand are also expected, with the antipodean markets considered bellwethers for developed market peers.

Geopolitical tensions also continue to simmer as Russian forces faced a new operational defeat -- this time in a strategic eastern Ukrainian town -- to cast further doubt on the “forever” annexation of four occupied regions by President Vladimir Putin that he vowed was irreversible. President Joe Biden declared that a massive leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline system in the Baltic Sea was an intentional act.

Key events this week:

Eurozone manufacturing PMIs, Monday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Monday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic, John Williams speak at events, Monday

Euro-area and EU finance ministers meet, Monday

Eurozone PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lorie Logan, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Tuesday

Eurozone services PMIs, Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting begins, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Charles Evans, Lisa Cook, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday

Key market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.5% on Friday.

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.1%

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fluctuated around $19,200

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 3.83% on Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $79.49 a barrel on Friday

Gold futures were little changed

