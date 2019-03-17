(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set for gains Monday after a positive finish to a strong week for U.S. stocks led global equities to a five-month high.

Futures late Friday pointed higher for shares in Sydney, Tokyo and Hong Kong after the S&P 500 Index posted its best week since November. Treasuries rose with the 10-year yield falling below 2.6 percent on soft economic data. The dollar drifted as focus turned to the Federal Reserve which will likely reinforce its policy-pause stance later this week.

Equities are grinding higher and volatility is declining across bonds, stocks and currencies on expectations the Fed will revise its plan for a median projection down to just one rate hike in 2019. Signs of progress on a U.S.-China trade deal are being tested, with a meeting between the two nations president now expected in April at the earliest.

“Share markets have run hard and fast from their December lows and, with global economic data still soft, they are vulnerable to a short-term pullback,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “But valuations are okay, and reasonable growth and profits should support decent gains through 2019 as a whole, helped by more policy stimulus.”

Sterling will be back in focus after Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond ramped up the pressure on Brexiteer Tory MPs, warning they will trigger a long delay to leaving the European Union unless they support Theresa May’s proposed deal when it returns to Parliament. A growing number of Tories are now backing her agreement, he said, and the deal will only be put to another vote in the House of Commons this week if the government is confident of victory.

Oil traders will be watching for comments emanating from a planned meeting in Azerbaijan on Monday of a committee of OPEC+ members responsible for monitoring output.

Here are some key events coming up:

Company earnings include FedEx, China Telecom, Tencent, Porsche, BMW, Hermes, Tiffany, Micron, Nike and PetroChina.

The Fed is expected to: hold interest rates steady, announce the end of asset roll-off from its balance sheet, and lower projections for the number of interest rate hikes this year. The decision is due Wednesday.

Central banks in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia are all scheduled for policy meetings.

In the euro zone, purchasing manager survey numbers on Friday will give an indication of the health of the region’s industrial and service sectors at the end of the first quarter.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.5 percent in Singapore trading.

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent Friday.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 111.47 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.7119 per dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.1323.

The British pound rose 0.1 percent to $1.3297.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent Friday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 2.59 percent Friday.

Commodities

WTI crude slipped 0.2 percent to $58.52 a barrel.

Gold gained 0.5 percent to $1,302.40 an ounce.

