(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised for modest gains Friday after data showed the U.S. economy remains on solid footing. Treasuries dropped.

Futures in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia all pointed higher. Volumes were light in the U.S. session and the S&P 500 Index ended flat ahead of earnings season that begins in earnest Friday with results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Well Fargo & Co. The 10-year Treasury yield rose toward 2.50 percent after data showed a strong U.S. labor market and tepid price gains. The dollar advanced the most in more than a week, while the pound fell as Prime Minister Theresa May accepted the European Union’s offer to push the Brexit deadline out six months.

It’s been a topsy-turvy week for global equities, with the rally since late December showing signs of fatigue. Company fundamentals could provide the next kicker as earnings season in America gathers pace, though concerns about global growth abound with central banks in Europe and the U.S. week warning about the risks.

Elsewhere, oil declined as burgeoning U.S. crude supplies and a cautious view on demand flashed warning signs for traders.

Here are some notable events coming up:

U.S. banks begin reporting first-quarter earnings, led by JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

Singapore decides on monetary policy and releases GDP data Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.2 percent.

Hang Seng futures earlier added 0.1 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 Index was little changed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The yen held at 111.65 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded flat at 6.7281 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1255.

The British was at $1.3054.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 percent Thursday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained about three basis points to 2.50 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index sank 1 percent Thursday.

West Texas crude fell 1.4 percent to $63.71 a barrel.

Gold held at $1,292.48 an ounce.

