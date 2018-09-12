(Bloomberg) -- Asian investors prepared for some respite from the recent trade-inflicted concerns that have pummeled equities in the region amid optimism trade talks with China will resume. The dollar fell and the yuan climbed.

Futures on equities in Hong Kong and China rose after reports the U.S. is trying to de-escalate trade friction, which also boosted the Australian dollar. The greenback dropped the most in almost three weeks. U.S. stocks ended Wednesday mixed, with chipmakers remaining under pressure. Crude oil posted its biggest two-day increase since June amid signs that global supplies are shrinking and as Hurricane Florence edged closer to the U.S. east coast.

Markets welcomed the news that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently reached out to Beijing to propose another round of talks, just days after President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on nearly all goods from China. Still, concern remains, with Goldman Sachs joining JPMorgan and UBS in warning about the potential fallout from escalating trade tensions, going so far as to call for a bear market in U.S. stocks under a scenario where the U.S. imposed 10 percent tariffs on all imports.

Elsewhere, the euro steadied alongside the pound ahead of policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. Industrial metals gained.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Policy decisions from the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and in Turkey on Thursday.

Australia employment is due Thursday.

China releases August industrial production, retail sales data on Friday.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, consumer sentiment on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 percent.

FTSE China A50 Index futures climbed 1.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index was little changed.

Currencies

The yen was at 111.23 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.8334 per dollar after rising 0.6 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.5 percent.

The Aussie traded at 71.69 U.S. cents after rising 0.7 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis points to 2.96 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5 percent to $70.30 a barrel.

Gold held at $1,206.05 an ounce.

