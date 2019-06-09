(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks looked set for gains Monday and U.S. equity futures climbed after President Donald Trump suspended his plans for tariffs on Mexico. The yen retreated.

Futures pointed higher in Australia and Japan, though slipped in Hong Kong. The dollar steadied. Investor sentiment could be tempered by little progress on trade talks by finance ministers at the Group-of-20 meeting in Fukuoka, Japan. Attendees warned of escalating hazards to growth from trade and geopolitical tensions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he had a constructive talk on trade issues with People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, on the sidelines of the meeting.

U.S. shares closed higher and Treasury yields dropped Friday after weak U.S. jobs data added to speculation the Federal Reserve will ease rates. Oil climbed. Trump announced late Friday that he wouldn’t impose a sliding scale of tariffs on goods from Mexico after that nation agreed to take a tougher stance on immigration.

Investors are wagering that the recent spate of soft economic data will spur central banks into action to shore up growth. U.S. stocks closed out their best week since November after the jobs report showed employers added the fewest workers in three months and wage gains cooled. Fed funds futures show a quarter-point cut almost fully priced in for July.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government faced new pressure to withdraw legislation easing extraditions to China after as many as 1 million people turned out to oppose the measure.

Here are some key events coming up:

On Monday, British lawmakers quiz Huawei executives on security as the U.K. weighs whether to allow the Chinese giant to have a role in next-generation broadband networks.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Iran on Wednesday, where he’ll meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

ECB President Mario Draghi speaks at a conference in Frankfurt

A key measure of U.S. inflation, the consumer price index, is also due Wednesday

The race to succeed Theresa May heats up with the first Conservative Party leadership ballot Thursday.

Euro-area finance ministers meet in Luxembourg Thursday. On the agenda: financial penalties for Italy over its debt load, and the euro-area budget.

China and the U.S. release industrial production, retail sales data Friday

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1%.

Australia’s SPI 200 futures rose 0.5%.

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Friday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Friday.

The euro was little changed at $1.1329.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2733/

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% Monday to 108.43 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 2.08% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate rose 1.4% to $54.70 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.4% to $1,335.36 an ounce.

