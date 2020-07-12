(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set to gain on Monday as investors looked to the start of earnings season on Wall Street for further clues on how companies are planning for the future.

Currency markets saw muted moves in early trading, while futures on Asia-Pacific stock indexes were higher. Banks -- which kick off the reporting season this week -- led the S&P 500 up on Friday, when Treasuries reversed a gain that had pushed the five-year yield to a record low.

On the virus front, Florida on Sunday posted the biggest one-day rise in cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S., reporting 15,300 new infections. South Carolina and Texas set new marks a day earlier, while New York’s rate remained steady.

Global equities are trading near the highest since before the market swoon in late February. As governments gradually ease coronavirus shutdowns to revive growth, new outbreaks are causing further restrictions and leading some investors to wind back their expectations on the pace of recovery.

“The spectre of a global second wave of the pandemic has resulted in a renewed veil of caution being thrown across the risk asset space in recent days,” said Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank Pjsc. “The global economy remains delicately balanced for now, all of which we believe should continue to favor a cautious approach to asset allocation and risk as we push through the summer months.”

Here are some key events coming up:

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon and Citigroup start the U.S. earnings season.

Wednesday brings the Bank of Japan’s policy decision and a Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing.

The EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

China releases second-quarter GDP on Thursday as well as key economic indicators for June.

The European Central Bank meets to set monetary policy on Thursday, with President Christine Lagarde holding a virtual press conference afterward.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.1% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.3%.

Hang Seng futures added 0.3%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.6%.

Currencies

The yen was at 106.93 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0107 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1307.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 0.65% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 2.4% to $40.55 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,798.70 an ounce.

