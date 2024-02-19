(Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities fell in an otherwise muted day for Asian equities as a reduction in a mortgage reference rate failed to boost sentiment.

Mainland and Hong Kong gauges retreated in early trade following a move by China to lower the five-year loan prime rate by the most on record. Japanese shares advanced while Australian stocks slipped.

The moves in Chinese stocks follows modest gains on Monday that fell short of earlier optimism in the first session back following the Lunar New Year holiday. A rise in trading volume for several exchange-traded funds in the country offered a clue that state-backed funds were continuing to support the market.

The cut to the five-year loan prime rate was a “good gesture from the commercial banks but still now the property problem is not about the mortgage rate,” said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd. The move may “slightly boost the property demand but I would not expect much.”

A gauge of global stocks was just 1.1% from its peak after the S&P 500 set a fresh record last week, while the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 hovered near a two-decade high. US futures were little changed after cash trading was closed Monday for a holiday.

The Thai baht fell after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin called for an unscheduled central bank meeting to cut interest rates. The dollar strengthened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.

Treasuries yields rose as trading resumed in Asian hours after the market was shut Monday. Australian and New Zealand 10-year yields also edged higher.

In Australia, BHP Group, the world’s largest miner, reported $6.57 billion in underlying profits, less than consensus estimates, and said demand from top customer China was healthy despite weakness in housing.

In other corporate news, Capital One Financial Corp. agreed to buy Discover Financial Services in a $35 billion all-stock deal that will form the largest US credit card company by loan volume.

Rate-Cut Adjustments

Interest rate expectations remain firmly in focus. Swaps are now pricing about 90 basis points of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024 — from more than 150 basis points at the start of February. In Europe, wagers have been whittled down to about 100 basis points, from 150.

“Markets have adjusted to the idea that rate cuts would come later and probably be less important than what was originally priced,” Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist for JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. The move upward is also “really driven by decent earnings growth that we have seen during the fourth quarter,” he added.

Earnings from bellwether Nvidia Corp. Wednesday may provide new impetus for equities as investors try to gauge the strength of the global economy. The chip giant has surpassed the market value of Amazon.com Inc on the expectation it will be a big winner from artificial intelligence developments.

Other potential catalysts for markets this week include Fed January meeting minutes to be released Wednesday and Eurozone inflation data due Thursday.

Elsewhere, gold was little changed after edging higher Monday to trade around $2,015 per ounce. West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price, edged higher against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, a vital trade route.

Some of the key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia Feb. meeting minutes, Tuesday

China loan prime rates, Tuesday

BHP Group Ltd earnings, Tuesday

European Central Bank publishes euro-area indicator of negotiated wage rates, Tuesday

Rio Tinto Plc earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Nvidia Corp earnings, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Jan. meeting minutes, Wednesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, PMI, Thursday

European Central Bank issues account of Jan. 25 meeting, Thursday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkar speak, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0770

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2106 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $51,468.91

Ether fell 1.8% to $2,915.04

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.30%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.740%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.19%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $79.45 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,018.87 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.