(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to open mixed after their U.S. counterparts struggled for traction and investors awaited a slew of data on China’s economy. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to a one-month high.

Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan, with Hong Kong heading for a flat open and Australia poised to slip. Earlier, the Nasdaq 100 closed within 0.1 percent of an all-time high, while gains fizzled late in the session to leave the S&P 500 little changed. Financial firms outperformed after BlackRock Inc.’s results offset weakness at Bank of America Corp. The dollar edged higher.

Chinese industrial production, retail sales and GDP figures out Wednesday come on the back of better-than-expected economic and credit data that’s eased concerns about the slowdown in global growth. Optimism over earnings has kept sentiment in equities bullish, though volumes have been muted.

Elsewhere, oil held near the lowest in a week in New York on estimates that U.S. crude inventories increased again. Emerging-market stocks climbed, though the currencies weakened.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Earnings season rolls on this week, with reports due from: Morgan Stanley, American Express, PepsiCo, Honeywell, Alcoa and Taiwan Semiconductor.

Stock markets will be closed for the Good Friday holiday in countries including the U.S., U.K. and Germany.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1 percent.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2 percent.

Hang Seng futures were little changed.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen was at 112.01 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.7128 per dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.1285.

The British pound held at $1.3054.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 percent Tuesday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased more than three basis points to 2.59 percent, the highest in four weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1 percent to $64.05 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,276.83 an ounce.

--With assistance from Ron Harui, Jeremy Herron and Vildana Hajric.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.