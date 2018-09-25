(Bloomberg) -- Asian futures pointed to a mixed session Wednesday, with Japan on track to continue a rally that lifted the Topix index to an almost eight-month high and Chinese stocks set to remain subdued. U.S. Treasuries fell as the Federal Reserve started its two-day policy meeting.

Australian contracts ticked higher with Hong Kong futures little changed as traders return from a holiday. U.S. stocks were mixed as oil drillers rallied with crude while industrial shares lagged. President Donald Trump told the United Nations that the trade deficit with China “is just not acceptable,” stoking fears of greater trade tensions. Benchmark Treasury yields touched 3.1 percent and the dollar weakened slightly. Brent oil climbed to a four-year high.

Investors are seeking direction in the face of mounting political, trade and policy headwinds and what could be a long and bruising conflict between the U.S. and China following the Asian nation’s decision to call off planned talks after the latest round of tariffs. Traders are now focusing to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that will likely see interest rates increased for the third time in 2018 and feature fresh projections for the next few years.

Elsewhere, Brent climbed above $81 a barrel, reaching the highest since November 2014, while most metals fell. The pound added to gains made Monday, while Italian bonds rallied as the country crept closer to a budget.

Terminal users can read our Markets Live blog.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with President Donald Trump in New York to discuss trade.

The Fed decision on Wednesday will be followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

Thursday sees durable goods, GDP data and jobless claims for the U.S.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.4 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index were little changed.

FTSE China A50 futures rose 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 112.96 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8687 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased less than 0.1 percent Tuesday.

The euro traded at $1.1766 after increasing 0.2 percent.

The British pound gained 0.5 percent to $1.3185 Wednesday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries were little changed at 3.09 percent after touching 3.1 percent, the highest since May.

Italy’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.87 percent, the biggest fall in more than a week.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate was flat at $72.08 a barrel, while Brent rose 0.4 percent to $81.55.

Gold traded at $1,201.30 an ounce.

LME copper fell 0.6 percent to $6,314.75 a metric ton.

To contact the reporters on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net;Brendan Walsh in Austin at bwalsh8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.