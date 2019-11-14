(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a choppy session amid mixed economic data and mounting concern over a partial U.S.-China trade deal. Treasuries and the yen gained along with gold.

Futures pointed lower in Japan, were little changed in Hong Kong and climbed in Australia. The S&P 500 eked out its third gain in a row, but continued to trade under records reached over the last week; technology stocks underperformed. U.S. economic data, with rising producer prices and more initial jobless claims than expected, gave traders few reasons to change bets. Ten-year Treasury yields fell toward 1.80%, pushing its weekly decline to more than 10 basis points.

Investors looking for a trade resolution are still awaiting news of a signing date and location for a U.S.-China phase-one deal that’s been on the cards for weeks. Meanwhile gloomy figures out of Asia are serving as a reminder of the impact that ongoing trade tensions are having on the global economy, and traders continue to focus on the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere, European shares slipped as data showed Germany narrowly dodged a recession last quarter. Oil pared gains after a government report showed American inventories rose.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.S. retail sales on Friday are forecast to rebound in October after unexpectedly falling the prior month.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7% in Chicago.

Hang Seng futures were little changed.

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The euro gained 0.1% at $1.1020.

The British pound gained 0.2% to $1.2881.

The Japanese yen increased 0.4% Thursday to 108.43.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank seven basis points to 1.82% Thursday.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to -0.35%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $56.87.

Gold gained 0.5% to $1,471 an ounce Thursday.

