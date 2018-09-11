(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks pointed to a muted start as investors assessed the recent selloff and how a cementing of expectations for more Federal Reserve rate increases will impact emerging markets. Ten-year Treasury yields headed back towards 3 percent.

Futures indicated gains for equities in Japan and declines in Australia. Hong Kong shares were seen nudging higher after sliding into a bear market on Tuesday. U.S. stocks climbed as a surge in crude oil buoyed energy shares. Two-year Treasury yields hit a decade high, as the U.S. sold debt and fed funds futures showing investors increasingly adjusting their expectations for two more rate hikes by the end of the year.

Asian stocks are coming off the back of nine days of losses, the longest streak of declines in four years, as emerging-market turmoil continues and a sell-off in technology shares deepens. Market confidence in the prospects for tighter U.S. policy has grown following a raft of data indicating that the country’s economic picture is solid.

Elsewhere, crude rose the most since June as Hurricane Florence threatened U.S. east coast gasoline markets and sanctions began crimping Iranian oil exports.

Terminal users can read more in our Bloomberg Markets Live blog.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Policy decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Apple unveils its latest iPhones on Wednesday.

Australia employment is due Thursday.

China releases August industrial production, retail sales data on Friday.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, consumer sentiment on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.1 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4 percent.

Currencies

The yen was at 111.61 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.8755 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index ended Tuesday little changed.

The euro bought $1.1600.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose five basis points to 2.98 percent, while the two-year note yield increased three basis points to 2.74 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.5 percent to $69.91 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,198.54 an ounce.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.