(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start after Bloomberg News reported the Trump administration is considering sanctions on Chinese officials, another sign of deteriorating Sino-American relations. The dollar and Treasuries retreated.

Futures in Japan and Hong Kong were flat, while contracts in Australia retreated. The S&P 500 Index closed at an 11-week high, but gave up almost half its earlier gains in the final half hour of trading with chipmakers exposed to China tumbling. The report suggested that the Treasury Department could impose controls on transactions and freeze assets of Chinese officials and businesses for implementing a new national security law that would curtail the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong citizens. The yen fluctuated.

The latest economic data had showed that the easing of lockdown restrictions is boosting economic activity in the U.S. Investors are now contending with an increase in hostilities between the world’s two largest economies that could threaten global trade at a delicate time for a world recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The narrative for markets is shifting somewhat, with hopes associated with the easing of lockdown measures in many countries and still very exaggerated hopes of a vaccine being found short-term, needing to be balanced against escalating U.S./China tensions,” said Marc Ostwald, chief economist and global strategist at ADM Investor Services.

Elsewhere, crude oil rallied above $34 a barrel in New York and gold was steady.

Here are some key events coming up:

Thursday brings the U.S. jobless claims reading for the week ended May 23.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a virtual discussion on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index added 1.2%

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were little changed in Singapore.

Hang Seng futures earlier closed flat.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.9%.

The yen was at 107.57 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 7.1455 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.0980.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries added four basis points to 0.70%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.8% to $34.17 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,710.01 an ounce.

