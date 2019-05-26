(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start following three weeks of declines on U.S.-China trade tensions. The euro steadied as mainstream European Union parties held their ground against populists in elections for the bloc’s Parliament.

Futures on Japan equity indexes nudged higher, with Hong Kong poised for modest declines and Australian shares set to open flat. The S&P 500 eked out a gain Friday and the 10-year Treasury yield held steady. With holidays in the U.K. and U.S. Monday, trading volumes could be lighter than usual. The dollar ended last week on the back foot over concerns that the U.S.-China trade spat will hurt global growth.

Traders are looking for signs of stabilization after trade frictions and mixed economic data sent global stocks toward their first monthly decline of 2019. On a visit to Tokyo, President Donald Trump said the U.S. is making “great progress” in trade negotiations with Japan even though a deal could come only after the country’s elections in July.

Meanwhile, the first set of exit polls in European elections showed the parties who rally against foreigners and want to rein in the EU aren’t performing as well as some establishment politicians feared. Full results continue to filter in.

Elsewhere, the pound was steady after Friday’s gain. U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond refused to rule out backing a no-confidence motion against the government if the next prime minister tries to force a no-deal Brexit on Parliament.

Here are some key events coming up:

Executives from Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are scheduled to speak before Canadian Parliament’s International Grand Committee on big data, fake news and privacy Tuesday.

China provides the first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 — a contraction — amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. April consumer spending and the Fed’s preferred core-price gauge are expected to increase, forecasts showed prior to Friday’s release. Consumer spending, the largest chunk of the U.S. economy, is likely to remain below the Fed’s 2% goal.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures rose 0.2% on the Nikkei 225 late Friday.

Hang Seng contracts slid 0.3%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were little changed.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% Friday.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 109.33 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.9174 per dollar.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1210.

The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.2722.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced less than one basis point to 2.32% Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.2% to $58.63 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,284.92 an ounce.

