(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start Friday as Chinese technology shares struggle, contrasting with a rally in their U.S. counterparts that propelled Wall Street equities to a record high.

Futures for Japan and Australia were steady, while Hong Kong’s slid. A tumble in the likes of e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and video-streaming platform operator Bilibili Inc. hurt an index of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. But megacap U.S. tech jumped, taking the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 to new peaks, in a choppy session ahead of Friday’s options expiration.

Treasuries were steady, while a dollar gauge remained on course for a fourth weekly advance. The latest Treasury bill auctions signaled investors are starting to demand more yield to hold the shortest-maturity debt, as the drama over lifting or suspending the U.S. debt ceiling returns.

Crude oil remained below $80 a barrel as the wait continues to see if the U.S. will join China in planning to tap strategic reserves. Gold pared its recent rally, and Bitcoin extended a slide, dropping below $58,000.

Global stocks continue to hover near records, propped up by corporate earnings growth. Company performance has helped to cushion concerns about high inflation, monetary-policy tightening and dimmer economic prospects in China.

“You can come up with a very strong list of reasons why you shouldn’t be invested,” Kristen Bitterly, regional head of investments for North America at Citi Private Bank, said on Bloomberg Television. “The best way to combat that is really with the record-high profitability that we’ve seen and to recognize that not all parts of the market are created equal.”

Alibaba’s stock sank after the firm slashed its outlook for fiscal 2022 revenue. Intensifying competition and dwindling consumer spending depressed growth at China’s top e-commerce company. Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has also hit the country’s tech sector.

Elsewhere, UBS Global Wealth Management is optimistic about U.S. equities. The next six months could see the S&P 500 hitting 5,200 in an environment of reduced monetary stimulus and outperformance by cyclical companies, according to Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele.

What to watch this week:

Fed’s Richard Clarida and Mary Daly speak at Asia Economic Policy Conference. Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

S&P/ASX 200 futures inched up 0.1%

Hang Seng futures slid 1.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1372

The Japanese yen was at 114.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3803 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.59%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose two basis points to 1.81%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $79.01 a barrel

Gold was at $1,859 an ounce

