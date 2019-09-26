(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set for a mixed start after a dip in U.S. equities and gains in Treasuries, with investors assessing the latest on trade and American politics.

Futures rose in Japan and Australia, and slid in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 ended modestly lower after the release of a whistle-blower complaint central to the latest political drama and reports the U.S. is unlikely to extend a waiver allowing American firms to supply China’s Huawei Technologies. Defensive shares rose as Treasury yields fell. Meantime, in a surprise move, FTSE Russell opted not to add Chinese bonds into its flagship World Government Bond Index.

Impeachment and trade headlines continued to hit markets already on edge over signs of slowing global economic growth. The U.S. move to add air defense coverage in Saudi Arabia added to geopolitical unease. Data in the U.S. Thursday signaled the world’s largest economy remains on solid footing, though was unable to bolster market sentiment.

“Markets appear to be more focused on President Trump’s foreign trade policy than his risk of impeachment,” Mike Ryan, Americas Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. “The wild card here is how this may impact White House decisions on trade negotiations. In addition, we will need to monitor for whether further polarization in Washington could have a knock-on effect on bipartisan cooperation over budget issues or infrastructure spending.”

Elsewhere, semiconductor stocks may be in for a rough day on Friday after a weak profit forecast from Micron Technology Inc. sent the memory chipmaker’s shares sinking.

Some key events to watch out for on Friday:

Core PCE -- the Fed’s preferred inflation measure -- is due Friday. The forecast is for 1.8%.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index lost 0.2%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.4%.

Hang Seng futures slid 0.3%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.83 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1224 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The euro bought $1.0919.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 1.69%.

Commodities

Gold futures were flat around $1,504.75 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $56.54 a barrel.

--With assistance from Jeremy Herron and Vildana Hajric.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.