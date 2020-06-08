(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks looked set to extend a global rally after their U.S. peers pushed back into the green for the year as easing lockdowns bolstered economic optimism. The dollar fell.

Equity futures pointed to modest gains in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 closed at a 15-week high, bringing its rally from the March low to almost 45%, while the Nasdaq 100 rose to a record. The dollar posted its longest slide in almost a decade, while Treasuries advanced. Oil sank after Saudi Arabia said it wouldn’t continue its additional, deeper output curbs after June. The yen pushed higher.

Traders have pushed up the value of global equities across the world, as economies come out of the shutdowns that brought them to a standstill. Still, economic growth may struggle to keep pace -- the World Bank warned the global economy will contract the most since World War II this year.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve expanded its Main Street Lending Program, allowing more companies to participate and lessening the burden on banks that create the loans.

To Citigroup’s strategists including Tobias Levkovich, positioning may be overly extended in U.S. equities, and investors may not be factoring all the potential risks. Meanwhile, Stan Druckenmiller -- who last month warned about owning stocks -- said on Monday that he now believes he was “far too cautious” during the current market rally.

S&P Erases Loss and Ed Yardeni Doubts It Was Ever a Bear Market.

“As long as the data is improving and the market has the tailwind of liquidity at it’s back, it’s probably going to continue to rise,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA. “I wouldn’t be betting against equities at this point.”

Elsewhere, South Korean assets will be in focus after North Korea said it’s determined to shut down all contact with its southern neighbor, according to state-news agency KCNA.

What to watch this week:

The Fed’s next policy decision is Wednesday. Officials are expected to leave rates above zero.

OECD releases its economic outlook Wednesday, a twice-yearly analysis of the economic prospects of member countries

Euro-area finance ministers meet Thursday to discuss the EU’s recovery package and Eurogroup presidency succession.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 1.2%.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were up 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.39 per dollar after appreciating 1.1%.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%.

The offshore yuan was at 7.0590 per dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.1292.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 0.87%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 3.5% to $38.18 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,698.54 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.