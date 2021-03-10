(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks are poised for a muted open following gains in U.S. equities as a tame inflation report helped the recovery in value stocks. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar weakened.

The S&P 500 rose for a second day, led by financial firms and producers of raw materials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 32,000 for the first time. Tech shares gave back some of their recovery rally. Futures signaled a higher open for equities in Japan and Australia, and were flat in Hong Kong.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell toward 1.50%, as bonds shrugged off a tepid government auction. The dollar weakened versus most major peers, sending the euro and pound higher. Crude topped $64 a barrel in New York, while gold edged higher. Bitcoin briefly topped $57,000.

The lower-than-expected consumer price inflation data eases concerns about economic overheating, even as the President Joe Biden signs the administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The trend of rising bond yields has stalled, halting the recent aggressive rotation from growth stocks that led all of 2020 into companies with profits more geared to the economic cycle.

“We’ve already seen a substantial correction in many different areas of the Nasdaq,” David Bailin, Citi Private Bank chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV. “That volatility can happen again as we rotate from the stay-at- home to the leave-home basket. Many portfolios have become far too dominated by the success that tech has had over the last 15 months.”

Here are some key events to watch:

The U.S. government auctions 30-year Treasuries Thursday.

The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.6%.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.5%.

Hang Seng Index futures were flat.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1% to 108.40 per dollar.

The offshore yuan rose 0.4% to 6.4946 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1928.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped to 1.52%.

The yield on 10-year Australian bonds fell 5 basis points to 1.66%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.7% to $64.44 a barrel.

Brent crude increased 0.9% to $68.15 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.5% to $1,725.30 an ounce.

