(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a muted open Tuesday as investors assessed heightened geopolitical risks in the aftermath of the strike on Saudi Arabia’s crude production that sent oil prices soaring. Treasuries advanced.

Futures pointed to modest losses in Australia and Hong Kong, while traders in Japan return after a holiday Monday. U.S. stocks slipped and oil surged. The dollar jumped against peers. Saudi Aramco now faces weeks or months before the majority of output is restored at the giant Abqaiq processing plant.

The developments in the Middle East are testing sentiment after a bullish start to the month for global equities and other riskier assets. President Donald Trump promised to help allies following the infrastructure attack after stating over the weekend that the U.S. is “locked and loaded.” Saudi Arabia said preliminary findings show Iranian weapons were used in the attack on one of its key oil installations, but stopped short of directly blaming the Islamic Republic for the strikes.

Elsewhere, the pound retreated after no signs of progress in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first face-to-face meeting on Brexit with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

These are some key events to keep an eye on this week:

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower U.S. interest rates in response to slowing global economic growth and muted inflation. Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a post-decision press conference Wednesday.

The Bank of Japan monetary policy decision is on Thursday, followed by a briefing from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Bank Indonesia and Bank of England also decide policy on Thursday.

Australia jobs figures are out Thursday.

Friday is quadruple witching day for U.S. markets. When the quarterly expiration of futures and options on indexes and stocks occurs on the same day, surging volatility and trading can follow.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were down 0.2%.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3%.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 108.15 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0630 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3%.

The euro decreased 0.6% to $1.1006.

The British pound sank 0.6% to $1.2427.

Canada’s dollar rose 0.3% to $0.7549.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank five basis points to 1.85%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 13% to $61.88 a barrel, near a four-month high.

Silver added 2.6% to $17.89 an ounce.

Gold climbed 0.7% to $1,499.01 an ounce.

