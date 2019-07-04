(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a muted start to trading with no direction from their U.S. counterparts thanks to the American holiday. The dollar was flat as investors await the key U.S. jobs report Friday.

Futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong were little changed, as were U.S. contracts. European shares drifted Thursday in a lackluster session marked by thin trading volumes. Core bonds in the region climbed, with German 10-year yields dipping below the European Central Bank’s deposit rate for the first time. Treasuries weren’t trading thanks to Independence Day. Gold slipped but stayed above $1,400. Oil futures fell, even amid further Middle East tensions, with the British seizure of an Iranian vessel.

The break from U.S. trading Thursday has given investors a chance to take stock, after a busy few weeks of mixed economic data, dovish central bank commentary and signs of progress on trade talks. Next up, a U.S. employment report that will be closely monitored for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision at the end of this month, when some magnitude of an interest-rate cut is widely anticipated.

“Friday’s data is important to the extent that it will calibrate expectations for what the Fed could deliver later this month,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank in London. “It is more about confirming the market’s current bias rather than setting fresh expectations.”

Elsewhere, Brazilian stocks surged and the real gained as a congressional committee voted to advance the pension-reform bill.

Here are some key events coming up:

The U.S. jobs report is due Friday and is projected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 160,000 in June, rebounding from 75,000 the month prior.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed.

S&P/ASX 200 futures were flat.

Hang Seng futures were flat.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was flat at 107.82 per dollar.

China’s offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8745 per dollar.

The euro was at $1.1285.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

Bonds

U.S. 10-year Treasuries closed at 1.95% Wednesday. Futures were little changed Friday.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased almost two basis points to -0.40%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $56.91 a barrel.

Gold was flat at $1,416.95 an ounce.

To contact the reporters on this story: Cormac Mullen in Tokyo at cmullen9@bloomberg.net;Laura Curtis in London at lcurtis7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.