(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks pointed to a muted start to Tuesday trading amid ongoing concerns for emerging markets and with U.S. exchanges closed for a holiday. The dollar held recent gains.

Futures in Japan and Hong Kong pointed to modest gains, with those in South Korea and Australia little changed. Earlier, U.S. equity futures pushed higher and stocks closed steady in Europe. Emerging markets were lower, with Argentina slumping the most as it took further steps to restore investor confidence. The pound steadied as the U.K.’s flagship Brexit proposal came under attack at home and in Brussels.

Argentina and Turkey are proving the latest epicenters for crises that are denting sentiment across emerging markets, which have underperformed their developed counterparts after a stronger dollar and tighter trade policies sent shock waves from China to Brazil. U.S. stocks remain a point of light, reaching record highs last month even as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates again later in September.

Elsewhere, copper extended last week’s losses and oil rose to the highest in almost two months in London as Iranian crude exports tumbled.

Terminal users can read more in our Bloomberg Markets Live blog here.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and is expected to leave rates on hold.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Tuesday testifies on the August inflation report and policy decision.

Executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google on Wednesday testify on social media, Russia meddling.

U.S. PMI data is due Tuesday, and employment reports for August are set to follow Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 Stock Average futures rose 0.2 percent in Singapore.

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed.

Kospi futures were little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed up 0.1 percent in London.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.8 percent.

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 111.05 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 percent to the highest in more than a week.

The euro was little changed at $1.1614.

Bonds

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to 1.40 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.33 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.4 percent to $70.10 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,201.43 an ounce.

LME copper fell 0.1 percent to $5,967 a metric ton.

To contact the reporters on this story: Cormac Mullen in Tokyo at cmullen9@bloomberg.net;Eddie van der Walt in London at evanderwalt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Andreea Papuc

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.