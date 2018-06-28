(Bloomberg) -- The slide in Asian stocks paused Friday, though the benchmark index is still poised for its worst first half since 2010, as investors await more clarity on the trade spat between the U.S. and two economic behemoths China and Europe.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3 percent to 165.13 at 11:24 a.m. in Hong Kong, as rebounds in Hong Kong and China stocks offset losses in Japan. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1 percent as most traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect policy makers to act to slow the currency’s slide once it gets close to 6.7 per dollar in China’s onshore market. Japan extended declines into the second day, led by losses in electronics and auto-related companies.

“Factors that supported a 2017 rally have all reversed in the first half,” said Linus Yip, Hong Kong-based chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. “The market will continue to be weak, probably going south further, unless we see a major improvement in global trade friction."

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is poised for its worst quarterly decline since 2015.

Summary

Topix index -0.4%, Nikkei 225 -0.3% Japan’s Factory Output Falls for First Time in Four Months Japan’s Topix Declines, Still Set for Rebound to Quarterly Gain

Hang Seng Index +1.1%, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index +1.4% China Expected to Defend the Yuan at 6.7 as Losses Mount It’s All Going Wrong for China Developers as Bond Investors Flee

Taiex +1.2%

Kospi index little changed, Kospi 200 index +0.2% Message App Firm Kakao Seeks Partners for Its Blockchain Venture

S&P/ASX 200 little changed, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 flat Australian Bank Funding Cost Spike Here to Stay, Citigroup Says

SGX Nifty 50 futures +0.3%

Straits Times Index +0.3%, Malaysia’s KLCI +2%, Philippines Stock Exchange Index +1%, Jakarta Composite +0.9%

To contact the reporter on this story: Moxy Ying in Hong Kong at yying13@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Rebecca Jones

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.