(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised to track a rebound in U.S. equities as President Donald Trump said he had an ongoing dialogue with China, assuaging some concern about the deteriorating trade war.

Futures pointed higher for stocks in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. U.S. equities rebounded Tuesday from their worst sell-off in four months, while Treasuries, gold and the yen declined. The offshore yuan -- a key risk indicator due to concern China will use it to retaliate against U.S. tariffs -- stabilized after a six-day decline. West Texas crude rose above $61 a barrel.

“Investors are looking for opportunities to get into this market, and so far in 2019 there really haven’t been any ‘buy the dip’ opportunities other than last week,” Ryan Nauman, market strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence, said by phone. “And you’re also seeing President Trump confirmed a meeting with President Xi during next month’s G-20 summit, which provides some optimism that despite the increase in tariffs, negotiations are still ongoing.”

Signs emerged Tuesday Trump had pressed the trade battle far enough. The president sprinkled his criticisms of China over the last 48 hours with enough signals that negotiations haven’t completely broken down that traders rushed back into the beaten down market to find bargains. But the rally remains fragile as the White House announced it was preparing tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports, and economists warned the new penalties will eventually weigh heavily on the American economy.

Here are some notable events coming up this week:

Earnings this week include Alibaba, Tencent, Cisco, Nvidia.

China industrial production and retail sales are slated for Wednesday, the same day as U.S. retail sales and industrial production.

Bank of Indonesia has an interest rate decision on Thursday.

Australian unemployment is out on Thursday.

And here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% in Singapore.

Hang Seng futures were up 0.3%.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.8%.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.62 per dollar after falling 0.3%.

The offshore yuan held at 6.90.45 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2% Tuesday.

The euro bought $1.1206, little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.41%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.5% to $61.34 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,296.96 an ounce.

