(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set for modest declines after the S&P 500 Index dropped to its lowest since April, as investors grappled with signs of some key economies slowing against a backdrop of uncertain trade conditions.

Most Asian equity futures slipped after Treasuries gained with the yen on Friday when U.S. stocks tracked global declines amid concern over the health of world economic growth. The dollar is coming off the back of a strong week that took it to the highest in a month. Oil remains below $52 in New York as traders weigh the implications of softer demand for 2019. Japanese bonds are in focus as a recent slide in yields threatens to push the benchmark 10-year bond yield below zero percent.

With global growth forecasts for 2019 being questioned amid the U.S.-China trade tussle, investors may get some clues on the policy path from this week’s Federal Reserve meeting and press conference from Chairman Jerome Powell. That’s the last key event scheduled as global equities round out what’s been the worst year since 2011, on course to drop about 9 percent amid concern surrounding the earnings outlook.

This weekend brought further changes at the Trump administration. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will leave at the end of the year amid a swirl of federal investigations. Next on the list could be Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and the president has also mused about replacing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, people familiar said.

Investors will keep monitoring Brexit developments after Theresa May’s team pushed back against reports they are warming to a second referendum on Brexit. David Lidington, her effective deputy, and Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell rejected the idea of another vote after newspapers reported they’d held talks on the issue. The U.K. prime minister will face Parliament on Monday.

Coming Up

The Federal Reserve holds its final policy meeting of 2018 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rate decision will be followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

A partial U.S. government shutdown could start this week if lawmakers and President Trump fail to resolve how much money to allocate for Trump’s wall along the Mexican border.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 percent late Friday.

FTSE China A50 futures dipped 0.1 percent.

Hang Seng futures added 0.5 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.9 percent on Friday.

Currencies

The yen held at 113.33 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.8989 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.3 percent on Friday to the highest in over a month.

The euro bought $1.1304.

The pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.2603.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 2.89 percent on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2.6 percent to $51.20 a barrel on Friday.

Gold decreased 0.2 percent to $1,239.02 an ounce on Friday.

