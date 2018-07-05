(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to follow gains in U.S. shares and recover some of their recent losses just hours before American tariffs on Chinese goods kick in, a conflict the Federal Reserve said is intensifying. The dollar fell and Treasuries were little changed.

Equity futures in Japan, Australia and South Korea rose, while contracts in Hong Kong were flat. All major U.S. equity benchmarks advanced as minutes from the June Fed meeting showed confidence in the economic outlook, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing more than 1 percent on strength in chipmakers. Oil declined and iron ore futures in Singapore hit a seven-month low. Emerging equities retreated.

With Asian equities on course for a fourth week of losses, many stocks are trading at levels some technical analysts call oversold and buyers are being lured to Chinese shares after the slide. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods will start at 12:01 a.m. in Washington, the U.S. Trade Representative confirmed. The milestone marks a new and damaging phase in a conflict that’s roiled markets and threatened to curb global growth.

Chinese central bankers have sought to shore up confidence after the recent battering for the nation’s assets, with another late Thursday voicing support for the country’s currency.

Elsewhere, traders are watching out on America’s monthly employment report, and keeping an eye on Trump’s social-media accounts after his comment before the numbers in June.

These are some key events for the remainder of this week:

U.S. jobs report for June. Consensus sees 195,000 new jobs, down from 223,000 in May.

Also on Friday, the U.S. is scheduled to impose tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods and Beijing has said it will slap tariffs on an equal value on U.S. exports including agricultural and auto exports.

Samsung’s quarterly results, coming later Friday, may take a hit from price drops in NAND memory chips and lower-than-expected sales from the flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone, analysts said.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5 percent.

Hang Seng futures were little changed.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.2 percent to the lowest in more than three weeks.

The euro held at $1.1691.

The British pound bought $1.3221.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.64 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.83 percent on Thursday.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dropped 0.5 percent.

WTI crude slipped 1.4 percent to $73.12 a barrel.

Gold was flat at $1,257.83 an ounce.

