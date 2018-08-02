(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to end a volatile week with gains, after optimism for technology shares lifted U.S. equities and overshadowed ongoing trade tensions. The dollar rose, with the yuan once again retreating.

Equity futures signaled gains for Japan, Hong Kong, China and Australia. The S&P 500 rallied as Apple Inc.’s market value reached $1 trillion. The dollar strengthened, while the pound dropped as the Bank of England’s hawkish rhetoric failed to convince investors of a brighter economic outlook. The yield on 10-year Treasuries ticked back below 3 percent, with Japan’s bond market again in focus after a surge in volatility since the Bank of Japan tweaked policy earlier this week.

Traders will be looking for a rebound at the open of Chinese markets after the Shanghai Composite sank 2 percent Thursday, as concern over a trade dispute with the U.S. continued to weigh on some of the world’s worst-performing stock indexes this year. FTSE China A50 index futures were up more than 1 percent.

The gloom on trade is coming up against a mostly-positive earnings season and an upbeat message on the American economy delivered by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Of the almost 400 members of the S&P 500 that have reported earnings this season, about 85 percent of them beat analysts’ estimates. Data due Friday will probably show that the U.S. economy added jobs at a healthy clip again in July.

Elsewhere, 10-year JGB yields touched the highest since February 2017 on Thursday before erasing the increase as the Bank of Japan made an unscheduled offer to buy bonds. Emerging-market currencies were weak. Turkey’s lira, bonds and stocks extended their slide after the U.S. imposed sanctions on two government ministers over the detention of an evangelical pastor.

Oil rallied from the lowest level in more than a month amid signs the drain from the biggest U.S. supply hub will continue.

Terminal users can follow our Markets Live blog here.

Here are some events to watch out for during the remainder of this week:

Earnings season continues with Berkshire Hathaway and Toyota among companies reporting results.

The U.S. jobs report is on Friday, and is predicted to show a healthy labor market, with 193,000 new jobs.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent in Singapore trading.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 percent.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 111.65 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.8818 per dollar after losing 0.8 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 percent to a two-week high.

The euro bought $1.1586.

The pound traded at $1.3018 after dropping 0.8 percent.

The Turkish lira decreased 1.5 percent to a record low.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.99 percent.

Japan’s 10-year yield was at 0.115 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index added 0.3 percent, recouping some of Wednesday’s 1.3 percent slide.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2 percent to $68.99 a barrel.

Gold was flat at $1,207.98 an ounce.

To contact the reporters on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net;Sarah Ponczek in New York at sponczek2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.