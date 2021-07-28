(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to rise Thursday after the Federal Reserve said more economic progress is needed to start tapering substantial stimulus and as traders weigh efforts by China to restore market calm there.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, where traders are waiting to see if equities will rebound from steep losses sparked by China’s crackdown on private enterprises. The S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq 100 advanced, helped by a rally in Google parent Alphabet Inc. on strong earnings. U.S. equity futures fluctuated in early trading.

Yields on longer-term Treasuries and a gauge of the dollar dipped following the Fed meeting. Fed officials discussed how to go about scaling back bond buying when the time comes, but no decision on timing has been made. Chair Jerome Powell said there was still some way to go to meet the conditions for tapering.

Large-cap Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. rebounded amid signs Beijing may be becoming uncomfortable with this week’s selloff. State-run media have published articles suggesting the rout is overdone, while some analysts have speculated about intervention by government-linked funds. China’s securities regulator held a video conference with major investment banks to try and ease investor fears about a crackdown on the private education industry.

The Fed repeated its view that a recent surge in inflation is likely transitory and linked to the economic reopening from the pandemic. The central bank’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, along with robust corporate earnings, have been powerful supports for market sentiment. Risks remain from the spread of the more contagious delta variant of Covid-19 and China’s efforts to rein in its largest companies.

Read: Powell Sees Progress on Taper Conditions Though a Ways to Go

“While the economy appears to be inching closer, the Fed has not yet seen sufficiently outsized data to warrant a meaningful policy change,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments LLC. “As a result, we expect the markets to remain volatile in the near-term, driven largely by this season’s remaining corporate earnings announcements, key upcoming economic data reports and the pace of progress in curtailing the global pandemic.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden made progress on his economic agenda. A bipartisan group of senators and the White House reached a tentative agreement on a $550 billion infrastructure package, a significant breakthrough in the drive to muscle through Congress a massive infusion of spending for roads, bridges and other critical projects.

Elsewhere, oil advanced as declining stockpiles of U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate signaled healthy demand during the nation’s summer driving season. Bitcoin traded around $40,000, holding this week’s recovery.

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. GDP data are due Thursday

Here are the main moves in the markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was steady.

Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures jumped 3.1% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.91 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4875 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was at $1.1845

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.47 a barrel

Gold was at $1,807.52 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.