(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares climbed Tuesday in the wake of tech-stock fueled gains on Wall Street and bets for less-aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The dollar fell and Treasuries held recent declines, reflecting wanning demand for haven assets. Australian and New Zealand bonds were lower, as was Japan’s benchmark 10-year debt.

Australian stocks advanced about 0.4% and Japan’s Topix index rallied as much as 1.4% while many other markets in the region remained closed for Lunar New Year celebrations. New Zealand equities rose slightly as investors continued to look positively at the country’s incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins, who has pledged to prioritize the economy.

The upbeat tone for riskier assets was carried over from the US on Monday, when the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had its best two-day rally since November and the S&P 500 extended its surge to 12% from an October low.

The Australian dollar extended its ascent to a third day. A gauge of greenback strength inched lower while remaining in the middle of its range from the past week.

With key centers including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Seoul closed, much of the focus among global investors Tuesday is on central banks and US corporate earnings. Marquee names like Microsoft Corp. and Intel Corp. report results this week that will help shape the outlook for the technology sector.

“At some point the benefits of inflation on the revenue side get outweighed by the cost of inflation and the estimates and earnings come down,” said Michael Cuggino, chairman of Pacific Heights Asset Management, in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. “There is going to be more pressure on earnings and revenues and I do think an economic slowdown is real at some level.”

Markets have priced in a smaller 25-basis-point hike at the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting. Even as several officials say rates must peak above 5% and stay higher for longer, traders remain skeptical.

Meantime, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s encouraged by progress on inflation, with energy prices and supply-chain issues easing across the globe even as the US labor market remains strong.

Elsewhere in markets, oil steadied as traders waited for fresh signals on the state of Chinese crude demand after the nation ditched Covid curbs. Gold held a small gain.

Key events this week:

PMIs for US, euro area, UK, Tuesday

Richmond Fed Manufacturing, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde delivers a video message on “the euro as a guarantee of resilience,” Tuesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity, Wednesday

US fourth-quarter GDP, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:48 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% on Monday

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.4%

Currencies

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% to 1,223.97

The euro was little changed at $1.0879

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 130.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7721 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.7040

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $23,057.40

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,637.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.51%

Japan’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.385%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $81.75 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,934.85 an ounce

