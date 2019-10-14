(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to open lower with little direction from their U.S. peers after China said it wanted more talks before signing a trade deal. Oil retreated and the dollar strengthened.

Futures were lower in Sydney and Hong Kong, with modest gains seen in Japan as traders there return from a holiday. The S&P 500 Index fluctuated most of Monday after China appeared to pour cold water on a pact touted by President Donald Trump, with people familiar with the situation saying it wanted to iron out details before signing it. Volumes were about 28% below average. A tweet from the Global Times’ editor-in-chief painted a more optimistic outlook, giving equities some support. U.S. bond markets were closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

Investors are being kept on their toes as the U.S. and China try to hammer out a trade deal. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC television Monday the sides made “substantial progress” last week in negotiations and he expected Trump and President Xi Jinping to finalize the accord at a summit in Chile next month. Focus now turns to the earnings season that begins with big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF slumped 3.9% as Trump said on Twitter that the U.S. will increase steel tariffs on Turkey back up to 50%. He also said some Turkish officials will also face sanctions and the U.S. will also stop trade negotiations with Turkey. Earlier, the nation’s stock market tumbled and its currency eased.

Elsewhere, the pound was higher early Tuesday after a U.K. Telegraph report that a Brexit deal appears to be taking shape. West Texas crude oil dropped after surging the most in almost a month on Friday.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Wednesday brings a monetary policy decision in South Korea.

U.S. retail sales are forecast to increase for a seventh straight month. Sales in the “control group” are also expected to rise. Consumer spending is carrying the weight of U.S. economic growth so the data will be monitored closely for any signs of slowing.

China releases third-quarter GDP, September industrial production and retail sales data on Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index contracts slid 0.5%.

Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.2%.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 108.40 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0688 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The pound was at $1.2630, up 0.2%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.2% to $53.48 a barrel, the largest drop in two weeks.

Gold was steady at $1,493.20 an ounce.

