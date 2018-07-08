(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks pointed to gains after a positive Friday session on Wall Street as investors watched for developments in trade tensions between China and the U.S. before earnings season gets underway later this week. The dollar held losses and the pound rose.

Equity futures in Hong Kong, Japan and Australia nudged higher. The dollar comes off the back of its worst week since May and Treasury yields steadied close to the low end of their recent range as investors dissected a mixed U.S. jobs report on Friday and the trade rift with China ramped up a notch. The pound climbed amid optimism on Brexit discussions.

The start of earnings season this week may divert some attention away from the trade war that’s kept global stocks under pressure. China last week said it was retaliating over U.S. tariffs and President Donald Trump threatened to impose levies on even more Chinese goods. The escalating tit-for-tat is stoking market fears that the world economy could become destabilized amid a conflict that isn’t set to end anytime soon.

Elsewhere, investors will assess the impact of the flooding and landslides that killed at least 66 people in Japan, knocking out electricity and forcing many companies, including Amazon, Mazda and Panasonic, to halt some operations.

Terminal users can read more in Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog.

These are some events to look out for this week:

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi addresses the European Parliament on Monday and may shed light on the timing of a rate increase next year.

Chinese trade data due at the end of the week will probably show slightly slower export growth, after early indicators pointed to softer overseas demand and weaker export orders, Bloomberg Economics said. China releases June PPI and CPI on Tuesday, both of which should show a pickup.

The most noteworthy U.S. data is the June inflation report on Thursday, which consensus expects will show both headline and core price growth picking up. There’s another deluge of Treasury debt sales too, with a total $156 billion of notes and bills offered.

Earnings season gets going with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup among the largest companies due to give results, as well as India’s Infosys Ltd.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1 percent in Singapore trading late Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent.

Hang Seng futures advanced 1 percent.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent Friday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 percent to the lowest in about a month on Friday.

The euro traded at $1.1751.

The British pound climbed 0.2 percent to $1.3314.

The Japanese yen was flat at 110.44 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 2.82 percent Friday.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 0.8 percent Friday.

West Texas Intermediate crude surged 1.2 percent to $73.80 a barrel.

Gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,255.48 an ounce.

