Oct 4, 2021
Asia Stocks Slide as Markets in Korea, Japan Head for Correction
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slipped, led by Japan and Korea, as surging commodity prices fueled concerns about global inflation.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost as much as 1.7% Tuesday in its third day of declines, with technology being the worst-performing sector. Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex all extended losses from their recent peaks to 10%, putting them on track for technical corrections.
Concerns about inflation have intensified the rout in Asian equities, with the regional benchmark already down almost 3% this month. It plunged 5.2% in the three months ended September, snapping a five-quarter winning streak. A gauge of commodities soared to an all-time high as a resurgence in demand for raw materials collides with supply constraints.
“The fact is that there is a lot of uncertainty about the strength of the economic rebound, inflation pressures, geopolitics, climate change, etc.,” Olivier d’Assier, head of APAC applied research at Qontigo GmbH, wrote in an email.
A gauge of global stocks has dropped more than 5% from a record in early September as Treasury yields rose ahead of a looming reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus. Concerns over China’s corporate crackdown and a slowdown in its economy also sapped sentiment.
“The economy isn’t back to normal and still faces pandemic-related restrictions in several places, but markets have behaved as if things were back to normal,” d’Assier wrote. “This correction is just a reality adjustment.”
SECTORS TO WATCH
- Makers of Covid vaccines and treatments including SK Bioscience followed their global peers lower for a second day after Merck & Co. said its experimental Covid-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death in half
- A benchmark tracking Chinese technology giants including Tencent slumped, on track for a new record low as a global tech selloff triggered by rising U.S. Treasury yields adds to concerns over Beijing’s regulatory crackdown
- Oil producers and refiners including Japan’s Inpex advanced as crude prices continued to jump, on the back of OPEC+ agreeing to maintain gradual production increases
MARKETS AT A GLANCE
- MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 1.1%
- Japan’s Topix index down 1.8%; Nikkei 225 down 2.8%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 0.1%; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 0.2%
- Taiwan’s Taiex index down 0.3%
- South Korea’s Kospi index down 2%; Kospi 200 down 1.9%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down 0.8%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 down 1.3%
- Singapore’s Straits Times Index down 0.9%; Malaysia’s KLCI little changed; Philippine Stock Exchange Index down 0.4%; Jakarta Composite up 0.2%; Vietnam’s VN Index up 0.6%
ADVANCERS
- Japanese insurer T&D Holdings rose as much as 3.4% after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock to overweight from underweight, and upgraded its view on the industry to attractive from in-line
DECLINERS
- Fast Retailing fell as much as 6.4%, the most since March 19, after reporting Japanese Uniqlo same-store sales for Sept. fell 19% y/y
- Chinasoft International dropped 10%, the most since Aug. 17, after the software company agreed to sell as many as 162m new shares at HK$12.26 apiece in placement
