(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slipped, led by Japan and Korea, as surging commodity prices fueled concerns about global inflation.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost as much as 1.7% Tuesday in its third day of declines, with technology being the worst-performing sector. Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex all extended losses from their recent peaks to 10%, putting them on track for technical corrections.

Concerns about inflation have intensified the rout in Asian equities, with the regional benchmark already down almost 3% this month. It plunged 5.2% in the three months ended September, snapping a five-quarter winning streak. A gauge of commodities soared to an all-time high as a resurgence in demand for raw materials collides with supply constraints.

“The fact is that there is a lot of uncertainty about the strength of the economic rebound, inflation pressures, geopolitics, climate change, etc.,” Olivier d’Assier, head of APAC applied research at Qontigo GmbH, wrote in an email.

A gauge of global stocks has dropped more than 5% from a record in early September as Treasury yields rose ahead of a looming reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus. Concerns over China’s corporate crackdown and a slowdown in its economy also sapped sentiment.

“The economy isn’t back to normal and still faces pandemic-related restrictions in several places, but markets have behaved as if things were back to normal,” d’Assier wrote. “This correction is just a reality adjustment.”

SECTORS TO WATCH

Makers of Covid vaccines and treatments including SK Bioscience followed their global peers lower for a second day after Merck & Co. said its experimental Covid-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death in half

A benchmark tracking Chinese technology giants including Tencent slumped, on track for a new record low as a global tech selloff triggered by rising U.S. Treasury yields adds to concerns over Beijing’s regulatory crackdown

Oil producers and refiners including Japan’s Inpex advanced as crude prices continued to jump, on the back of OPEC+ agreeing to maintain gradual production increases

MARKETS AT A GLANCE

MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 1.1%

Japan’s Topix index down 1.8%; Nikkei 225 down 2.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 0.1%; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 0.2%

Taiwan’s Taiex index down 0.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index down 2%; Kospi 200 down 1.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down 0.8%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 down 1.3%

Singapore’s Straits Times Index down 0.9%; Malaysia’s KLCI little changed; Philippine Stock Exchange Index down 0.4%; Jakarta Composite up 0.2%; Vietnam’s VN Index up 0.6%

ADVANCERS

Japanese insurer T&D Holdings rose as much as 3.4% after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock to overweight from underweight, and upgraded its view on the industry to attractive from in-line

DECLINERS

Fast Retailing fell as much as 6.4%, the most since March 19, after reporting Japanese Uniqlo same-store sales for Sept. fell 19% y/y

Chinasoft International dropped 10%, the most since Aug. 17, after the software company agreed to sell as many as 162m new shares at HK$12.26 apiece in placement

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.